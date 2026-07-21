Matt Hardy Believes AEW Dynamite Match Should've Been More One-Sided

Matt Hardy has questioned the decision to book a tag team strongly against the duo of Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley on "AEW Dynamite."

On the July 8 edition of "Dynamite," the Death Riders duo faced Anthony Henry and JD Drake, The WorkHorsemen, in a tag team match. Hardy, on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," was critical of the match's length, arguing that the Death Riders should have won much more quickly.

"You know, the only thing, after watching the show, the thing I feel like I was probably most critical about was that I thought the Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay versus The WorkHorsemen match was too long. I understand it's good, and Tony [Khan] likes having great wrestling matches on there, but I feel like it shouldn't have taken Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay that long to beat those guys. Nothing against them. Nothing personal. They're awesome, no doubt. But I don't know. Have they been building them?" asked Hardy.

The veteran star feels that Moxley and Ospreay should have been more dominant in that match, arguing that Ospreay has to look strong and not always try to put over his opponents in each match. He believes that some matches should have a clear dominant side.

"Jon Moxley may be the biggest star in AEW, and they're pushing Will Ospreay to become the biggest star. When you have two big stars like that, they have to look dominant. There are times when you have to go out there and look dominant, and it doesn't always have to be a 50-50 match or whatever. It can be one-sided to a degree, and I think that's probably what they needed in that environment, especially with where everyone's going," he added.

Hardy may want Ospreay to look strong over the next few weeks as he builds toward his AEW World Championship match in London, England, in front of his hometown crowd.