AJ Lee Discusses 'Wonderful Surprise' Of WWE Return

AJ Lee's return to WWE came as quite a surprise, as she had moved away from the pro wrestling business, and she has now revealed that she had no intention of returning.

Lee rejoined WWE a decade after leaving and has competed in a handful of matches since. The former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion recently appeared on "The Nikki & Brie Show" at Fanatics Fest, where she explained why she never felt the need to wrestle again.

"Did I ever think I was going to come back? Oh, no," she said. "I think I kind of wrapped stuff up in such a perfect bow. It just felt like I didn't want to tarnish that in a way. It felt so complete. I didn't feel like I had anything left to do."

Lee said that she changed her mind about returning to WWE after seeing the prospect of facing off against some of the talented young women stars on the roster, which eventually resulted in her return.

"And then, seeing how the business evolved, I kind of saw it like when you're a senior in high school and you graduate. You're like, 'I hope those freshmen have better teachers,' or 'I hope they get a field at the school that they can use.' You don't expect it for yourself," added Lee. "So, it was just an extra wonderful surprise and a treat to be like, 'Oh, I get to hang out with this new class. That's awesome.'"

The WWE star said in another interview that another reason she decided to wrestle again was to give back to her loyal fans, who had been pining to see her compete again. Lee has wrestled five times since returning last year, the last of which came against Becky Lynch, to whom she lost the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania earlier this year.