Paige Looks Back On 'Last-Second' WWE WrestleMania Return

This past April at WrestleMania 42, two-time Divas Champion Paige returned to WWE and teamed with Brie Bella to win the Women's Tag Team Titles. Initially, Nikki Bella was supposed to team with her sister at WrestleMania, but she was ruled out of the event due to an ankle injury she suffered a month before, leading WWE to ask Paige to take her spot. Paige and Bella's title reign came to an end this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, but during a recent appearance on "The Nikki & Brie Show," the British star reflected on the events leading up to WrestleMania, despite being annoyed that her return was leaked beforehand.

"It was crazy because it was Hunter, Triple H calling me and we're already in talks about potentially doing something maybe, but it was very last second where they're like, 'Can you come to Mania and take Nikki's place for a second?' And I'm like, sure," she explained. "The day of Mania, I was supposed to go do a signing and then the last second they pulled the signing and got me to go to Mania and I was like, well, that gives it away then 'cause I had to cancel the signing. But also we got so frustrated you guys because it leaked the day before. I was like, we can't have surprises anymore? ... People are kind of guessing that I'm going to be there anyway, but the reaction was just bonkers dude. I get chills thinking about it."

Since WrestleMania, Brie Bella has specifically aired her frustrations with Paige's return being leaked, claiming that some surprises should be allowed to remain special and secret.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.