Brie Bella Talks Balancing WWE & Parenting Schedules With Husband Bryan Danielson

It's been a comeback year for Brie Bella, who returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble back in February before going on to have a several month reign as one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Paige. And a big reason that's happened has been because of her husband, AEW's Bryan Danielson. In an interview with "The Sal Licata Show," Bella gave a ton of credit to her husband for not only helping her train for her comeback, but for taking up the workload at home, allowing her to pursue wrestling once again.

"For me, I'm lucky because my husband is so supportive," Bella said. "And because he retired from in-ring, it gave me the opportunity to come back. And when I started to realize his schedule, I was like 'I really want to make a comeback. Obviously, I want you to be my coach. I really want to train hard, it's going to be a lot of work, but will you be able to deal with the schedule?' And he was like 'Yes, 100%.'"

So I honestly couldn't do it without him. I feel so blessed. So he's been picking up all those times when it was just the kids and I, you know? And it's funny because I'm like 'You're, like, Pinterest dad.' Like, he's crushing it. The homemade meals, the fun snacks, the arts and crafts. He's, like,doing a great job. But honestly, I couldn't do it without his support, because he allows me to come out here and do what I love."

The workload at home, combined with nagging injuries from his wrestling career, have seemingly made Danielson more scarce on AEW television. "The American Dragon" has not appeared onscreen at an AEW event since April, when he served as a color commentator for "AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru" in his home state of Washington.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sal Licata Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription