Fatal Attraction React To WWE SNME Win: 'Diamonds Are Made Under Pressure'

Following Saturday Night's Main Event, the future of the WWE women's division is fatal — Fatal Influence, that is. With help from their stablemate Jacy Jayne, the pair of Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley dethroned wrestling veterans Paige and Brie Bella as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the July 18 event. According to Reid, that now makes Fatal Influence certified "legend killers"; furthermore, it proves that despite their greenness on WWE's main roster, they can thrive under pressure.

"You're just as good as your last time that you were out. So every time we have to up it and get better and better, we do that. You will never see us fumble ever. Never," Jayne said on "SNME Recap: WWE Now."

Reid echoed Jayne's sentiments, comparing the Fatal Influence trio to precious jewels. "Diamonds are made under pressure and we consider ourselves three gems," Reid said. "So I don't mean to like spit bars or anything, but pressure is a privilege. We don't look at that as stress or anything. We like the pressure."

As an example of their success in high-profile situations, Jayne pointed to their initial call-up to WWE's main roster, which took place on the April 24 edition of "WWE SmackDown." The group first made their presence known by interrupting a tag team bout pitting Paige and Bella against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, the latter of whom are decorated singles and tag team champions in WWE. Later in the show, Jayne confronted, then wrestled WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

"The camera was shaking. Let me remind you," Jayne said, illustrating the magnitude of their debut. "No one has made an impact on the main roster like we have in years."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SNME Recap: WWE Now" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.