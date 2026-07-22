TNA's Nic Nemeth Sees A World Where LA Knight Beat Sami Zayn For Undisputed WWE Title

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth believes that LA Knight could have been in CM Punk's position when Punk returned and defeated Sami Zayn for the world title.

Punk won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Zayn on "WWE Raw," after replacing the injured Cody Rhodes. The match took place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, which many believe was the reason he was crowned champion there. However, some, like Nemeth, think that someone else, such as Knight, could have won the title had the show been held elsewhere.

"It goes to show you can have moments like that [Punk winning], and if they wanted that [Knight winning instead of Punk], what a great alternative. Say that's not Chicago, say it's not Punk coming back — he's not back for another month or whatever the hell's going on — and you get like [a situation where you say], 'Well, sorry Cody can't wrestle tonight, but LA Knight can,' I got shivers on my arm," Nemeth said on "Busted Open."

Knight's WWE career has seen him receive overwhelming fan support, which hasn't translated to a storyline at the top of the card or a world title run. Nemeth argued that fans would have believed their support for Knight was the reason he was ultimately pushed to win the title.

"[Fans would think] 'Man, they're finally pulling the trigger and you know why they're pulling the trigger? Because we said so. We were behind him. We were told to leave. We were told to not cheer for him anymore, but we won't stop, and now he's getting a chance, and it's like either this is the big 'F you' from WWE to be saying we are not going with LA Knight, or this is his moment to be crowned and we go to the top from here. Holy sh*t. Let's go.'"

Knight continues to be involved in the Bloodline storyline, and on this past week's "Raw," he faced Jacob Fatu and lost to him in the show's main event.