WWE's Michael Cole Discusses Unrealized Creative Pitch Involving Bray Wyatt

Several WWE stars have praised Bray Wyatt's storytelling genius, and commentator Michael Cole is the latest to do so, revealing an idea the two discussed.

Cole said in an interview on "The Sal Licata Show" that the late star was one of the most creative people the WWE has ever had. He stated that Wyatt was constantly churning out ideas, one of which was to mimic the interviews Charles Manson gave while in prison. Cole said that they had worked out the concept, but it ultimately never came to fruition.

"Bray and I did a lot of work together over the years. Bray was awesome. He was one of the most creative people that we've ever had in our company. Unbelievably nice man as well," said Cole. "One of the stories Bray and I had worked on for a number of years was trying to do a sit-down interview where it would be like Michael Cole interviewing Charles Manson in prison. If you've ever gone back and watched some of the old videotapes of interviews that were done with Manson in prison, it was a really intriguing idea by Bray. We had even mapped it out, and the concept was ready to go, and for some reason it never happened. But I thought that, especially if it was a multi-part interview series, it would have really helped Bray bring out that character even more, and we could have seen that real sick, sadistic side of the Bray Wyatt character."

The veteran commentator believes that everything Wyatt touched turned to gold. He also spoke about how everyone in WWE misses him and wishes he were still around.

Wyatt's genius has been spoken of glowingly by many of his peers, including the likes of Hall of Famers like Mick Foley and long-time WWE executive Bruce Prichard.