TNA's Nic Nemeth Looks Back On 2025 WWE Return During John Cena Retirement Tour

Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, who shared quite a few battles with John Cena on-screen, spoke about why he accepted the opportunity to wrestle in Cena's tournament.

Nemeth returned to WWE for The Last Time Is Now Tournament qualifier match against Solo Sikoa last November, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The TNA Wrestling star said to "Rewind Recap Relive" that he had plenty of opportunities to return to the main roster, but rejected them all to feature in the tournament.

"A couple of different times I was asked to do some things, and it didn't feel right. But when it came to John, I was like, 'Man, he and I actually have stories together. We've done some things.' If you watched Total Divas or Total Bellas, I tried to steal his girl. So, I loved that there was a real connection there. And I said, 'Okay, it's been a year and a half, two years. Okay, now I can do one thing for John, for something special.' I found out it ended up being Madison Square Garden. I go, 'Man, this is big,'" he said.

Nemeth was excited to return to WWE as part of the tournament, but he wondered whether fans would remember him. He was also aware of the rumors surrounding former WWE stars returning and didn't want fans to be disappointed when they realized it was him.

"But also, 'Are they expecting Jeff Hardy? Are they waiting for Jericho? Do they want Undertaker to come out? I don't know what's happening. I hope they still remember,'" he said. "And it was like, I'm here to show up, and I hear nothing, and I'm like, 'Oh no.' Then a quarter of a second goes by, and they erupted to where I couldn't feel my body."

The TNA star is happy that the fans remembered him and is proud of giving them a match that they would remember. Nemeth revealed that those in Gorilla Position were elated with how the match panned out and he was proud of representing TNA on WWE television.