TNA's Nic Nemeth Wants To See WWE World Title Feud Between Seth Rollins & LA Knight

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for Reigns' WWE World Heavyweight Championship is set to be one of the marquee matches for WWE SummerSlam. But TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth is already looking ahead to a world where Rollins is World Heavyweight Champion, and LA Knight is the man trying to take the title off him. On Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth laid out his reasoning for wanting Rollins vs. Knight, feeling that it would allow Knight to branch out as a more serious performer, and give him a chance to be elevated into a top tier position.

"Tell the real story, the real reason you're still here and the real reason Seth is the champ right now, because the world is waiting for someone who actually in the last couple of years had to earn their space to be here and take you down a peg. And Seth's the perfect guy for it, because he's not the invincible Roman. He's the guy who was always here from Day 1, and will be there week 51 and week 52. So you can count on him to bring LA Knight into that club, if they want to."

There is just one problem; Nemeth doesn't believe that WWE is going in that direction. And it's not because Nemeth believes WWE won't put the title on Rollins, but rather because he feels the promotion is reluctant to get behind Knight in a major way.

"I'm still behind him, [but] I don't think they're going with him," Nemeth said. "They should. I'm a fan. I've seen what he's [done], I'm one of those guys that knows what he's been through...We've all seen it. I want to see something big. You've got a chance to do it, [but] if you don't do it this time, then it's finished."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription