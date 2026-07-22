Booker T Comments On GUNTHER Wrestling WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis At SummerSlam 2026

This past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis helped Cody Rhodes and CM Punk defeat GUNTHER and Sami Zayn when he interfered in the match and attacked "The Ring General." Following Saturday Night's Main Event, the Austrian star got physical with the "SmackDown" General Manager at the SummerSlam 2026 Kickoff Show, leading Paul "Triple H" Levesque to announce a match between both men at the two-night event.

Aldis was an active competitor on the independent wrestling scene until he got the call to be a General Manager in 2023, and during a recent episode of "Hall of Fame," Booker T shared his thoughts on the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion stepping back in the ring for the first time in three years.

"I like it, man. I really do, because Nick Aldis wasn't ready to step away from the ring when he came over to WWE ... when you get an opportunity like Nick Aldis got, to be the General Manager of 'Raw,' man, you take that and run with it. And the thing is, honestly, he's got like that James Bond feel. He's perfect for the job ... He seems very believable when he talks to guys. And now you're going to believe him stepping back in the ring because I'm sure he's been in the gym and I'm sure he's been training."

GUNTHER has seemingly become WWE's most reliable in-ring performer, having been trusted to work with talent entering retirement or returning stars like Aldis, leading Booker T to praise the former world champion for being the perfect dance partner.

"I mean, it's no secret that GUNTHER is a hell of a guy to go out and be able to get the job done with anybody ... It's going to come across with a real feel to it. GUNTHER is a general in the ring. He really truly is."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.