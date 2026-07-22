Tony Khan Believes Recent Episode Of AEW Dynamite Will Be Talked About For Years

Over the last two weeks, the Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" has become one of the most talked about episodes of wrestling television in recent memory. With Kenny Omega defeating MJF for the AEW World Title, Willow Nightingale returning to in-ring action, and Kyle Fletcher versus Konosuke Takeshita being a match of the year contender, fans were treated to one of the best episodes in AEW history. Shortly after Beach Break, AEW President Tony Khan provided his thoughts on the success of the episode in an interview with "Yahoo Finance," but he took things a step further by claiming that fans will remember the TV special two decades from now.

"Beach Break, was the most watched show in a long time. And I'm very proud of it. It's a show I think people will remember in 20 years from now with the great fights we had ... But every show is important and just as an example, we had multiple championship fights on each show last week and multiple championship changes. And I think that's part of what makes it exciting every week to come and see the best wrestlers fighting for high stakes."

Beach Break averaged 773,000 viewers, which was the largest audience "Dynamite" had drawn since AEW's Blood and Guts special in 2024. However, what's more impressive was "Dynamite's" numbers from this past Wednesday, with the show capitalizing on its totals from Beach Break by pulling in 786,000 viewers. Additionally, "Dynamite" posted a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic last Wednesday, which was tied for the highest number the program has recorded in the category this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Yahoo Finance" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.