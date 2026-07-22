John Cena Prefers WWE To Acting But Says He Couldn't Do It Anymore

"The Never Seen 17" John Cena has been in professional wrestling headlines over the last few days, due to his retirement tour of 2025 being a main focus of season three of "WWE Unreal." Cena, however, more recently appeared alongside Amy Poehler on her "Good Hang" podcast, where he spoke more about his career, from his time between the ropes, to his time on set in his various roles.

Despite finding huge success with characters like Peacemaker in director James Gunn's DC Extended Universe, Cena told Poehler he prefers WWE. He called the live aspect of the crowd "thrilling."

"That's why I wanted to do it forever and just physically, I can't do it anymore," Cena said. "That's why when anyone says, 'What do you like more?' Wrestling... The moment. The excitement. I want to be there now! When you get fluent at it, then you like, 'Oh, I kind of understand this. I'll do this.' Then the challenge becomes, 'Oh, man, the UK crowd is throwing a beach ball around. How the f*** do I work that into the act?' 'Go out and get that thing and pop it and come back and I'm going to give you my finish.' Other people get married, some people start fights in the stands, and we work it all into the act."

Cena left his boots in the ring in December, at the age of 48, after a tap out loss to GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event. The star relived the moment, and offered new comments and explanations as to how it all went down, in the new season of the Netflix show.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.