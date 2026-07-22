WWE's AJ Styles Hints At What In-Ring Return Might Look Like

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles wrestled his final match in WWE at the 2026 Royal Rumble, where he was defeated by "The Career Killer" GUNTHER. Since then, he's launched his own podcast, and has been training and helping his son, Avery Jones, as he bursts onto the professional wrestling scene. Styles spoke about his views on retirement on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," and said the quiet part most wrestlers don't say out loud.

"I have said this before, and I'll say it again, usually we're granted one comeback for one match," Styles said. "I'm not saying it's going to happen, I'm just saying, usually it's granted. Never say never."

Styles said he's been working at the WWE Performance Center with his son. The 19-year-old Avery made his debut at an independent event in Georgia at the end of June, and it was recently announced he will appear for GCW for the first time on July 31. It's not just Avery who Styles thinks will get into the business, however.

"My oldest son, I think he got bit by the bug a little bit seeing his brother come out on his debut," he explained. "I think there might be a chance that at some point, you see them tagging together, once he's done with baseball... It wouldn't surprise me if my daughter got into it, because she watches wrestling all the time."

"The Phenomenal One" told Stephanie McMahon he'd be open to teaming alongside Avery, or his other kids, one day. Avery will soon team with CJ Gallows, the son of Styles' close friend Luke Gallows, against Gallows and Karl Anderson at Wrestle Wars on July 26.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.