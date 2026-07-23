Jeff Jarrett Thinks WWE Helped AEW With Chicagoland Booking

Jeff Jarrett is confident that WWE counterprogramming a show against AEW's All Out pay-per-view will work in favor of AEW.

WWE recently announced that WWE/AAA Worlds Collide will air against All Out, with both shows taking place in Chicago at venues just 20 minutes apart. Jarrett said on his "My World" podcast that AEW could actually benefit from the scheduling decision, despite WWE's attempt to cut into their interest and ticket sales.

"You know the old business analogy — you have McDonald's on one corner, [you say] 'Oh god, don't put a Burger King across the street. It'll never sell.' Oh, no. It will make McDonald's business go up because that's the corner where you go to buy burgers. I think, in a weird, unique way — or maybe not a unique way — they gave AEW a boost by announcing that," Jarrett stated.

Jarrett argued that the two WWE shows running against AEW are not top-tier events that feature main roster stars. He was surprised by WWE's decision to go head-to-head with AEW.

"I think when you make a decision and then all of a sudden put it in front of the face [of fans], I just think the AEW story and the emotional engagement [interests] if you're a wrestling fan, because let's face it, NXT is their third brand, 3A, and AAA is 3B, or whatever it may be. And I know Chicago is a strong Hispanic market, but if you're going to make the wrestling fan choose, I'm not so sure this doesn't help us just from that standpoint."

The former WWE star wondered if WWE booked the events to capitalize on AEW's shows in the city and drive more interest in its own product. Another WWE event, NXT Heatwave, will also go head-to-head with AEW All In, with both taking place on August 30. AEW CEO Tony Khan appears resigned to the fact that the TKO-owned promotion will employ such tactics, simply saying that he hopes they have a good show in London.