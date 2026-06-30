Tony Khan Comments On WWE Running Two Shows Against AEW All In

Sunday was a very busy day for wrestling in America as TNA and WWE ran shows as AEW was holdingForbidden Door, its co-branded show with NJPW that featured its partners, STARDOM and CMLL. During NXT Great American Bash, WWE announced that the brand's next show, Heatwave, would be on August 30. There will also be a AAA event running back-to-back with Heatwave. The shows are running the same day as AEW's biggest show of the year, All In. AEW is returning to Wembley Stadium after last year's show was at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (coincidentally, the NXT/AAA combo will be in Edinburg, Texas).

During the media scrum following Forbidden Door, Tony Khan was asked about WWE counterbooking All In. Khan was aware that WWE had made the announcement. He thinks they're going to have a great All In and is looking forward to returning to Wembley. "There's a lot of prestige going back to Wembley Stadium. I think it's going to be a great, great night for AEW. I can't speak to what the other promotions are doing, but I did see that announcement. I saw that with our own show going on tonight. Not a lot that I can do other than I just hope we have a very good show and to plan and prepare that we have a very good show for AEW All In London."

WWE has a history of counter-programming AEW pay-per-views. One example is when they ran Wrestlepalooza on the same day as All Out 2025 and it just so happened to be WWE's debut on ESPN.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Forbidden Door Scrum and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.