WWE HOFer JBL Thinks Chad Gable Should Win IC Title

JBL has not made a secret of his admiration for WWE's Chad Gable, and he believes it's time for him to win the Intercontinental Championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer had previously called Gable the best wrestler in the world, which he reiterated once again in his appearance on "Something to Wrestle." The former WWE star, who has worked with Gable in AAA, spoke glowingly about how Gable generated genuine heat in the Mexican promotion. Now that Gable's a babyface, JBL believes it's time for him to win a title, specifically the Intercontinental Championship, when Gable faces Penta at SummerSlam.

"If that's where you're going with him, yeah, I'd put the title on him. Not any doubt in my mind. Unless they have some idea of where they want to go with him next," he declared. "You know, sometimes the route to get there is not — you got to be careful not to book like a fan. You know, they always say if you want to kill a territory, let the fans book it. To me, it feels like the spot where you put Chad Gable over and start this big, nice run with him. He is such an incredible worker. And guys like this only come along, you know, once or twice a generation, guys that can work like this. Chad's figured it out. You know, maybe that run down in Mexico with Undertaker is what got him to that next level. I don't know, but he's there, and you got to figure out now what to do with him."

JBL compared Gable's abilities to those of Kurt Angle, not just in the ring but also in promos and comedic segments. He praised the work Gable did in AAA, explaining that the heat he generated in Mexico was incredible, and believes WWE has a hot commodity on its hands that it needs to capitalize on.