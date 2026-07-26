Why WWE NXT's Booker T Doesn't Want To Do Main Roster Commentary Anymore

"WWE NXT" commentator Booker T has revealed whether he will return to the main roster as a commentator.

The veteran was asked by a fan on his "Hall of Fame" show about his commentary work on the WWE 2K games and whether he could return to the main roster. The former world champion said he won't be returning anytime soon, explaining that the travel schedule is too demanding for him.

"I hope not," he joked. "I really appreciate it. I don't want to go [to the main roster]. Main roster is just too much travel, man. We got to go to many places. 52 weeks out of the year, I'll be in a different spot every week and that is really hard on the old bones."

The Hall of Famer, who was previously part of the main roster commentary team, said that he prefers being on "NXT" because it's an environment where he can be himself, something he felt he couldn't do on the main roster. He also touched on his commentary work for WWE 2K26, detailing the effort he puts into it to give fans a great experience.

"Oh, I got a strong game on 2K26. I got my studio right here. I'm here every Monday, a lot of times on Thursdays, and I go hard, bro. It's not like a day off or anything like that. I'm bringing the energy to the video game because I want the people that buy the video game to feel it, man. I want them to be excited, you know, when a move is coming up or somebody is making their entrance to the ring or, you know, somebody just, you know, did something underhanded. I'm bringing the heat, just like I bring it on NXT," Booker T added.

Booker T has been part of "NXT" since 2022, paired alongside Vic Joseph, who was also previously on the main roster.