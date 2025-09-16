Booker T Addresses Potential To Do Main Roster Commentary After SmackDown Guest Spot

Last Friday, Corey Graves briefly stepped away from his "WWE SmackDown" commentary duty to call the action for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide alongside Konnan and John "Bradshaw" Layfield in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the place of him and Michael Cole, WWE accordingly slotted Booker T and Vic Joseph as guest commentators for the entire duration of the "SmackDown" broadcast in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to Booker, his stint behind the "SmackDown" commentary desk was a one-time occasion for now. However, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of commentating main roster competition more regularly in the future.

"What's crazy was when I pulled up in Norfolk at the Scope [Arena], you park right up underneath. I pulled in and memories just flooded back to all the times that I had been in that Norfolk Scope back in WCW so many times. So many times making that walk and the fans are always right there to greet you. They're looking for pictures, autographs, and whatnot. It was just amazing," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"It was amazing being a part of SmackDown, one night only. It was amazing to be a part of the broadcast for one night. Me and Vic, we had so much freaking fun. That two hours went by so fast. I always said I never really want to do the main roster commentary anymore. A lot of people probably don't want to see me, but I had such a great time, me and Vic on Friday night. Hopefully I get a chance to do it again sometime."

Typically, WWE fans can hear Booker's voice alongside Joseph's on Tuesday nights for "WWE NXT." Later tonight, he will continue that work for the "NXT" Homecoming special, which is set to include several current and past talents from the brand.

