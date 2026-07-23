Update On AEW Stars Mortos And El Clon's Visa Status

Throughout 2026, visa issues have been a thorn in AEW's side, forcing the promotion to go without talents such as The Beast Mortos, El Clon, Hechicero, Gabe Kidd, and AEW National Champion Mark Davis for a period of time. But while Kidd is still away as he competes in New Japan's G1 Climax tournament, Davis and Hechicero have both returned to television, and they are poised to be joined by Clon and Mortos. On Thursday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that Mortos and Clon would be appearing regularly going forward.

"[I] should mention Mortos and Clon both got their visas approved," Meltzer said.

AEW themselves had suggested this was the case, as both Mortos and Clon were revealed to be part of future shows. Clon is set to be in action this Saturday on "AEW Collision," taking on ROH Television Champion Lio Rush in a match to determine one of the final two spots in a six-man ladder match at AEW Redemption, where the winner will challenge for the AEW International Championship. Mortos is already set for the match, having been chosen via "luck of the draw," alongside Jack Perry, Komander, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Despite being unable to work AEW, Mortos and Clon have remained busy in their native Mexico, including wrestling for AEW's promotional partner CMLL. The duo most recently competed as tag team partners on CMLL's Saturday show in Arena Coliseo and their Tuesday show in Arena Mexico; unfortunately, they proved to be unsuccessful both times, losing to Capitan Suicida and Neon and Mascara Dorada and Neon.

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