Kenny Omega & Austin Creed (FKA Xavier Woods) Poke Fun At AEW-New Day Rumors

A friendship built over their love of gaming, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and former WWE icon Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) went from discussing their favorite games to play with Giant Bomb to a banter of quirky remarks regarding Creed's upcoming free agency in August.

The two-time AEW Champion initiated the conversation on Creed's departure when he said jokingly, "It's only six months, no need to panic. How much could have actually changed in such a short period of time, right?" To which Creed replied, "A few things are different now ... So I've had some free time recently."

Keeping the momentum going, Omega asked, "So you finally grew a spine and asked for that vacation you've been talking about for years? Well, dagnabbit, Creed, congrats!" The former 13-time WWE tag team champion was quick to say, "Yeah, about that... you could say I pushed for a pretty permanent vacation."

When asked what Creed has been doing, the former New Day member said, "Taking a full a** break for the first time in 22 years. It's been great getting to relax. It's summer, kids are out of school, have been going on hella vacations, and are enjoying just existing and sleeping well."

Though Omega was happy to hear that Creed is lying low and recharging his batteries after 22 years on the road, he did not hesitate to ask the biggest question there is to ask: how long will he be on this "permanent vacation," and where will he go next? Keeping things close to the chest, Creed was blunt.

"Not talking about it," he said. "I am relaxing (and maybe cooking a few things that I will not be speaking about). So quit asking before I punch you through this monitor."

As playful as the teases are, Creed and Kofi Kingston are approaching their free agency rather soon. The two former fixtures of WWE left the Stamford-based promotion in early May. There has been wide speculation that the two may be headed for AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Giant Bomb" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.