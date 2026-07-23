Dave Bautista Would Rather 'Do Manual Labor' Than Return To Wrestling

It's the rule of thumb to never say never in pro wrestling, especially when it comes to wrestling retirements. But it appears one can say never when it comes to pro wrestler turned movie star Dave Bautista. In an interview with "W.O.L.F. GYMS," Bautista discussed how hard it is to walk away from wrestling before revealing that he had no desire to ever return to the profession. But it's not because Bautista has anything against wrestling these days; instead, it's because he'd rather not tarnish the way he went out against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

"It's hard to walk away," Bautista said. "Most people don't walk away. And this is why...it's almost a running joke when wrestlers retire, because they never retire. They retire like five times. And there's people, they always thought throughout these years that I would come back, I would come out of retirement, and I told them over and over I won't. I had a f*****g storybook ending and I won't s**t on it.

"I'll go do manual labor before I tarnish that. If I go broke again...I know what it's like to be poor. I don't like being poor, but I know what it's like, and I will go f*****g broke and be poor before I ever go back to wrestling. I will never wrestle again...I just had the best...I went out the way I wanted, with the guy I wanted to go out with. It's never going to be that good again and I just won't tarnish it. And I feel so good about it. Like, I'm so proud of the way I went out. I won't s**t on it."

Bautista is instead focused on his acting career, which will see him star in upcoming films such as "Road House 2" and the remake of "Highlander," where he'll play the film's villain, The Kurgan. "Highlander" will reunite Bautista with his wrestling past in one regard, however, as the film will also star WWE's Drew McIntyre as Angus MacLeod, the brother of main character Connor MacLeod.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "W.O.L.F. GYMS" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription