Report: WWE Expecting 'Significant' AEW Presence In USA Over WrestleMania 43 Weekend

Next year, WrestleMania will take place outside of North America for the first time ever when the 43rd edition of the show comes to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and earlier this week, WWE decided to announce several immersive events in the U.S with wrestling's biggest show of the year going overseas.

On Monday, WWE revealed that multiple watch parties are scheduled over WrestleMania 43 weekend across the country, with New York City being host to one of the largest viewing experiences in the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. However, it seems like WWE announced the watch parties in preparation for its competition to take advantage of WrestleMania's absence on American soil.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, many WWE officials are anticipating All Elite Wrestling to make its presence known in any American city during WrestleMania 43 weekend. One WWE source specifically told WrestleVotes that the possibility of AEW President Tony Khan scheduling a show to rival WrestleMania is the reason the Connecticut-based promotion announced the watch parties almost nine months in advance. However, in addition to the watch parties, WWE penciled in NXT Stand & Deliver and AAA Eternal Glory for WrestleMania weekend as well, both of which will also take place at the Infosys Theater. So far, WWE has promised the Madison Square Garden viewing to have giant LED screens, brand activations, merchandise and more.

This coming September, WWE and AEW will compete in direct head-to-head competition when both company's present a premium event not only on the same day, but also in the same state. Earlier this month, it was announced that the third-ever WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, September 26, which happens to be the same day that AEW will hold All Out just 20 minutes away at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.