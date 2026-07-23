Alexa Bliss Shares Thoughts On Tom Brady Working With WWE

Chatter about former NFL quarterback Tom Brady potentially working with WWE has been circulating for many months, especially after his repeated encounters with former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. It revved up once more this week when a report indicated that the two parties were in the midst of "ongoing conversations."

While it's still unconfirmed as to what a possible Brady-WWE collaboration would look like, former WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has made it clear that she'd personally welcome it. "I think it's always fun when someone comes into our world because then they learn how difficult it actually is and how intense it actually is," Bliss told "TMZ Sports" in a new interview. "A lot of people that come from other backgrounds and everything, have amazing athletic ability, but nothing prepares your body for what goes on in WWE, especially my first day. My first day, I was not prepared. It's a rude awakening."

The tone around celebrities in pro wrestling remains mixed as many argue that a number of famous figures have fallen short of expectations, either physically or on the microphone. In other cases, stars like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul himself have wowed the WWE Universe, and wrestlers themselves, with their impressive in-ring abilities and extensive preparation.

"To see people come in, people like Bad Bunny, who came in and was so respectful, took it seriously and trained hard; Logan's come in, he's trained hard. There's so many people that come in and embrace it," Bliss added. "Whenever anyone else comes into our world and fully embraces, it's always fun."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ Sports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.