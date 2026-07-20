NFL Legend Tom Brady Reportedly In 'Ongoing Conversations' With WWE

Legendary former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly once again in discussions with WWE following a confrontation with former United States Champion, and current member The Vision, Logan Paul at Fanatics Fest over the weekend. According to TMZ Sports on Monday, "TB12" and WWE are involved in "ongoing conversations."

TMZ noted that both Brady and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel are minority owners of the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady was previously rumored to appear at WWE WrestleMania 42, an event that also saw highly-criticized involvement from Pat McAfee, reportedly thanks to Emanuel, but an appearance never came to fruition. Recently, Brady told Cody Rhodes that he's "waiting on an invite" from WWE President Nick Khan "to get in the mix."

Brady slapped Paul during an appearance at Fanatics Fest, but the pair's feud stems back from their interactions during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where Brady even hit Paul with a football. Earlier in the year, ahead of WrestleMania, Brady made comments about WWE, calling it "cute" and "scripted," drawing ire from many stars in the company.

If Brady is involved come WWE SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 1 and 2, it's unclear what he would be doing. Paul, while still on "WWE Raw" alongside Vision stablemates Austin Theory, Bron Breakker, and Maxxine Dupri, is injured. "The Maverick" is recovering from a triceps injury, which he sustained at Saturday Night's Main Event back in May, that required surgery.

WWE has been highly criticized for its celebrity involvement after WrestleMania 42, and no stars have yet to be teased for SummerSlam. At the most recent edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, however, WWE honored the NBA Champion New York Knicks, bringing out Jalen Brunson alongside World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, and Karl Anthony-Towns to assist Danhausen.