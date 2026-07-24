TNA Impact 7/23/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

As part of the never-ending story between the Hardys and the Righteous this week saw them fight hopefully for the last time in a "Righteous Deletion" cinematic match. It was no Firefly Funhouse match but it was actually a really fun time.

The Righteous just worked as opponents in this format, melding with the intensely bizarre "Broken" Hardys. There was fighting outside, teleporting to a ring on the compound, and then fighting in that ring.

There was Matt Hardy trying to drown Dutch in his swimming pool, invoking a fever dream from the perspective of Dutch where both teams were reminiscing their feud as friends. Then he was told that Vincent had died and a whole bunch of other weird s*** happened, including a cameo from "Willow" Jeff Hardy, before they were fighting by the Lake of Reincarnation.

It was quite funny to hear Dutch running over and pointing out that Matt Hardy tried to kill him. But then they had a fireworks shoot-out. Which... yeah, it was a fireworks shoot-out. Enough said. The Righteous got the better and brought the Lily of the Valley into play, looking to poison Jeff Hardy with it until Matt rather dramatically took it instead.

He was fine once he took a dip in the Lake and then Jeff emerged as the "Antichrist." And then they finished the match on top with a Swanton Bomb off of an elevated bulldozer bucket onto the Righteous on tables.

It was start to finish, top to bottom insanity. It was dumb, it was stupid, but it was gripping and it became a live question of: "What on Earth is happening and what is about to happen?"

The cinematic format really worked well with these two teams much better than another in-ring bout, plunder or not, would have. And, hopefully, it proved to be the perfect conclusion to their rivalry. The Righteous were taking into the Lake, setting up their re-emergence at a later date perhaps with different characters. It was just a cool showcase, at the very least.

Written by Max Everett