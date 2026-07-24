Former WWE Star Nikki Cross Makes Indie Return At OTT Wrestling

For the first time since her WWE release in April, former WWE Superstar Nikki Cross (now wrestling under Nikki Storm) made her in-ring return on Thursday as part of OTT's After Dark event in Dublin, Ireland.

Paired with her real-life husband and pro wrestler Big Damo, the duo emerged victorious in their tag team match against The Weirdos (Frankie Vendetta and Kat Von Kay). Following her win, Storm wrote a heartfelt message to her husband on Instagram: "Hey there @damomackle. Thank you for the invite tonight, glad I could lend you a hand [smiley face and red heart emojis] After having conflicting schedules for the better part of ten years, it felt damn nice to be in a ring again with my love [another red heart emoji] The Best in the Galaxy at @over_the_top_wrestling tonight! See you all in August."

This past April, Storm was one of many iconic wrestlers (including all of her cohorts in Wyatt Sicks) who were released from their WWE contracts as part of the promotion's annual springtime cuts. As of Thursday, those released have now entered free agency status. Rather than sit on the sidelines after her departure, Storm and her husband made big moves by acquiring two independent promotions: PROGRESS Wrestling in the United Kingdom and DEFY Wrestling in the United States in Seattle.