AEW's Jim Ross Believes WWE Is Underutilizing Former Multi-Time World Champion

Since returning from her year-long injury at the beginning of 2025, Charlotte Flair has mostly found herself in the women's tag team division on "WWE SmackDown" alongside Alexa Bliss, or feuding with talent she's never faced before such as Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton. Last year, Flair also enjoyed a WWE Women's Tag Team Title reign with Bliss, but she has since struggled to capture any gold, which is rare for "The Queen" as she currently has 14 world championships to her name. Additionally, Flair hasn't challenged for a women's world title since she lost to Stratton at WrestleMania 41, and according to AEW play-by-play commentator Jim Ross on "Grilling JR," WWE has not been properly utilizing the 40-year-old's talent.

"Charlotte's probably been underbooked in my opinion largely. She's very over, but I think, oh, I don't know. I just think that they could probably do a little bit more with her quite frankly."

Luckily for Ross, Flair has returned to the world title picture as she just qualified for the Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match that will take place at SummerSlam. If Flair were win the title at the two-night event, she would not only become a 15-time world champion in WWE, but it would be the first time she's held singles gold since 2023.

Rhea Ripley is the current WWE Women's Champion, but after it was determined that she wouldn't be able to compete at SummerSlam after tearing her meniscus in June, the ladder match was announced to crown an interim champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.