Final Qualifier Set For Interim WWE Women's Title Ladder Match At SummerSlam 2026

Though she was cheated out of her chances not once, but twice, Nia Jax will not receive a third chance to compete for her spot in the last qualifying match to become part of the five-way ladder match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Instead, her tag team partner Lash Legend will get that opportunity against Giulia next Friday on "WWE SmackDown."

On X [formerly known as Twitter], the announcement came after on-screen General Manager to "SmackDown" (at the moment) and "WWE Raw" Adam Pearce was confronted by Jax after losing to Charlotte Flair via disqualification. Rather than sympathize with Jax, Pearce decided to give Jax's partner a shot of her own.

It hasn't been an easy road for Jax, who was on the receiving end of two back-to-back disqualification matches with Jade Cargill and Flair. Each woman attacked the other, causing Jax to be on the losing end of her matches. To Jax's dismay, Cargill and Flair, along with Chelsea Green and the Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, are on their way to Minneapolis, Minnesota next Saturday or Sunday to see who will hold the championship until "Mami" Rhea Ripley returns to in-ring action.

Last Friday, WWE announced that Ripley suffered a slight tear in her meniscus (right knee), and was not cleared to defend her championship at SummerSlam. Therefore, an interim champion will be crowned next weekend.