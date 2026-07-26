MLP's Scott D'Amore Talks Relationship With AEW President Tony Khan

When the news broke that Scott D'Amore's services as TNA President were no longer needed in 2024, it was a jaw dropping moment. Not just for those who worked alongside him in TNA, but the industry as a whole. Though this industry prides itself in competition and victories, compassion overrode those traditions for a day. One of TNA/Impact's former competitors on-screen/working partners behind the scenes, AEW, specifically its President Tony Khan, was one of many to reach out to D'Amore right away after the news of his departure was made public. D'Amore recalls that reach out, and where his relationship with Khan stands since that event.

"I have a great relationship with Tony Khan," the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling president said on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "He reached out right away like a lot of people did. I always say, when I got let go the outpouring of support from people was truly touching...You know, they always say, 'it's too bad people can't be there at their funerals for all the nice things people say.' I feel like I sort of got to experience that, right? It was so wonderful, and the amount of people that reached out and said I had touched their lives and made a difference was huge. And whether it was fans just saying, 'Hey, I love that you did,' or so many people in the industry, was really touching. Tony was one of that, we talked. I mean, I don't ever close the door on anything."

The door certainly did not close with AEW. After appearing backstage last fall, D'Amore and Khan came to terms on forming another working alliance, this time with the revived MLP and AEW, respectively. Earlier this month, it was announced that "MLP Mayhem" would become a weekly televised event among a list of other decorated promotions/shows featured through the MyAEW streaming app.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.