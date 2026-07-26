Bully Ray Doesn't Think WWE Unreal Is Doing Company Any Favors

Earlier this week, the third season of "WWE Unreal" was released on Netflix. And like any favorite sugary snack or beverage, "Unreal" is seen as instantly gratifying, but not nourishing, according to "Busted Open Radio" hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray. As old school yet open minded as Ray is, he does not believe "Unreal" is doing the business any favors. Though many enjoy getting a personal and private look at the Superstars and those who created them, to Ray, it's the sign of the times that he wants no part of.

"Not only has the WWE pulled back the curtain, they ripped the whole curtain down, and now...welcoming people backstage with 'Unreal.' 'Unreal' to me is nothing more than Twinkies and Pepsi; it's instant gratification, but in the long run, it didn't do you any good. And I have said from day one: I do not believe in the long term 'Unreal' will do the WWE any good," the Hall of Famer explosively said. "We're exposing more and more and more every day. On social media recently, Cody Rhodes is talking about how loud John Cena calls spots in the ring. Oh! I know what I've heard for years with John, but now we have to put a spotlight on it? Why? Because we're so open...we want to put it all out there, so everybody can know everything? Come on. What the f*** happened to this business?"

In this season, WWE provides a candid look at Cena's "Farewell Tour," the decade-long return of AJ Lee, and some of the former "WWE NXT" stars' newfound journeys on the main roster (Trick Williams, Bron Breakker, and Stephanie Vaquer). "Unreal" first debuted on Netflix in the summer of 2025. Each season has five episodes.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.