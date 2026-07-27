AEW's Jim Ross Speculates On Next Move For Vince McMahon

AEW's Jim Ross has discussed what his former boss Vince McMahon could do after the case with Janel Grant went into private arbitration.

McMahon could get back to work after the case with Grant appears to have concluded, and Ross gave his first reaction to the news on the "Grilling JR" podcast. The legendary commentator is pleased that the case has been resolved, and then speculated on what could be next for McMahon.

"Well, I thought it was inevitable it would come sooner than later. Quite honestly, I'm kind of glad that it's over. I got tired of reading about it, hearing about it, talking about it. So, you know, we'll see what the endgame will be, but you can bet your ass big money is exchanging hands between WWE and Janel Grant," he said.

When discussing what McMahon could do next following the end of the lawsuit, the WWE Hall of Famer said with some certainty that McMahon will likely do something in wrestling. He argued that the former WWE Chairman has only known wrestling and nothing else in his career. He also touched upon McMahon potentially buying TNA Wrestling.

"Vince isn't out of the game. That's just not his makeup. So, what he's going to do, one would assume, will have maybe some things to do with wrestling because that's where he made his way. So, I don't know, man. The world's open to him. I just don't think a lot of things interest him. He likes wrestling, and I think that's where I'd see him headed," he said. "That's possible [buying TNA]. Money won't be an object. You know, he's got the cash to do whatever the hell he wants, at least that's what I think."

Ross, though, doesn't think there's any possibility of McMahon buying WWE's rival, AEW, stating that Tony Khan will likely not be interested in selling the promotion. Some have speculated that McMahon could return to WWE television following the conclusion of the case, although it is unlikely that he would replace Paul Levesque as the head of creative.