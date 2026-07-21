Dave Meltzer Comments On Vince McMahon's Potential WWE Return As Civil Case Ends

With Janel Grant's lawsuit accusing him of sex trafficking and abuse seemingly coming to an end with the case moving to arbitration, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon may be set to resume a life in the public. But whether that would include a potential return to WWE is another matter. Discussing McMahon's situation on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer was of two mindsets regarding McMahon returning to WWE. While he doesn't believe McMahon would resume his old roles as Chairman and head of WWE creative, Meltzer does feel the chances are strong that WWE would use him in some capacity.

"It would not shock me that he's brought back in a position," Meltzer said. "They may do something...I mean, it wouldn't shock me. I mean, I don't know that I would expect it. I cannot imagine he would be put in charge of anything. That...it's not like they're going to have him replace Nick Khan, calling the shots. He's certainly not going to replace Paul Levesque doing the booking. There's no way they go to that card, that's not going to happen.

"But the idea of bringing him in in a figurehead position, trotting him out every now and then...like I said, it wouldn't shock me, at all...And the funny part is, if he came out as a surprise on a TV show, it be like this giant reaction. That's the reality of the situation. So you know, I'm not saying it will happen. I don't know. I cannot imagine him being put in a position of any real decision-making power though. That I couldn't see."

Beyond still owning shares in WWE and TKO, McMahon has had no involvement with the promotion since he resigned from WWE in 2024, just days after the Grant lawsuit was filed. The former Chairman has been mentioned sparingly at times since, however, and several WWE names attended his birthday party in New York City in 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription