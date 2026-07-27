Cody Rhodes Recalls Miscommunication With John Cena During WWE SummerSlam Match

Cody Rhodes and John Cena's final clash came at last year's WWE SummerSlam, and while the match delivered on many fronts, it also featured some miscommunication between the two.

Rhodes defeated Cena in the match to regain the world championship, but the two stars experienced a brief communication breakdown during the bout. "The American Nightmare" revealed what happened during his appearance on "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," explaining that Cena was temporarily blinded while attempting to deliver an Attitude Adjustment to him.

"And then there's the last match I had with him at SummerSlam," said Rhodes about Cena. "He's about to slam me with his big finishing move, which is the Attitude Adjustment, from a table to another table. So, it's highly dangerous. It's going to hurt. We're going to do it the safest way we can. But you can hear him yelling at me while I'm on his shoulders that he can't see because my arm is over his eyes. And I never spoke back to John. I never wanted to speak back. He's, you know, a mentor to me. But it was one of those moments where I thought, 'Buddy, I'm the one doing this. I don't give a — just throw me.' Like, I'm not worried about your — he's screaming at the top of his lungs, 'I can't see.'"

Rhodes spoke glowingly about Cena and the help and mentorship he provided early in his career, adding that the 17-time world champion's belief in him at the time meant a lot. Cena's loud commands to his opponents in the ring are something many fans have noticed, with Rhodes also pointing out that he yells loudly enough for fans a few rows away to hear him.