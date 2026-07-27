Former TNA Champion Bully Ray Says DSOTR Was '50%' Of The Story

Bully Ray has dismissed much of what was said in the Dark Side of the Ring episodes focusing on TNA Wrestling, stating that fans were only told one side of the story.

The three-part series covered TNA's history, including Jeff Jarrett's personal struggles and the company's eventual decline during the Hogan-Bischoff era. Ray discussed the show on "Busted Open" and explained why he wasn't a fan of it.

"Dark Side of the Ring, three episodes about Jeff Jarrett, about TNA, especially that last episode. You are only hearing 50% of the story. A lot of stories have not been told. A lot of opinions have not been counted. There is so much more that went on that is not being told or talked about yet. And I hope the counter to everything that I heard gets out there one day. And if I need to be a part of it, I will," he said.

Ray, when asked whether he was asked to be a part of the Dark Side of the Ring series, said that the creators of the show know his stance, stating that the show is too negative for his liking, which is why he refuses to be a part of the show.

"It's [Dark Side of the Ring] not something that I was particularly fond of. It's too negative. And negative selves in pro wrestling. And I get that. But I never want to go on a show like that or any other show and just bury and bury and bury people," said Ray. "I have to be completely honest about the situation. I'm not saying that the people who were on the TNA Dark Side episode were not honest, but that was their truth. That was their perception of what went on."

Ray said many of the truths of what happened in TNA weren't told on the Dark Side of the Ring series. He wasn't pleased with how former TNA President Dixie Carter was blamed for many things on the show, and said that he would gladly welcome Carter to tell her side of the story on "Busted Open."