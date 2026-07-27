Club WWE Benefits Announced, Set To Launch Day Before SummerSlam 2026

In just a few days, WWE will host its "Biggest Party of the Summer" with SummerSlam. And what better way to get the party started than to officially launch "Club WWE." In a press release sent to current and prospective members on Monday, "Club WWE" will unhook its red rope this Friday on the eve of SummerSlam.

Starting Friday, those who've signed up will have access to the following: Superstar-exclusive product drops, day one access to the Fanatics SummerSlam Takeover store and its Minneapolis Collection (where SummerSlam will emanate from this year), early ticket access to select WWE events, premium content library (access to exclusive, behind-the-scenes, brand-new original content, and WWE archived matches), live match chats, as well as "Club WWE" Rewards, where members earn points through purchases, logging in, watching content, participating in live chats, and playing games. The price to join this insider's membership is $99 ($8.25 a month).

As of this writing, this membership is not available to international fans. But WWE revealed in its release today that an international expansion is on the horizon.

This year's SummerSlam will be held at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to this release, WWE also unveiled which matches will be featured each night of its two-night event.

To learn more on how to sign-up, visit wwe.com/clubwwe.