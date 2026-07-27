Tony Khan Offers Injury Update On AEW & CMLL Star Mistico

Just days before AEW Redemption, AEW owner Tony Khan surprised many by revealing that AEW/CMLL luchador Mistico had originally been planned for the PPV, only to be unavailable due to injury, a change the precipitated Khan announcing a six way ladder match for the right to challenge the AEW International Champion. During the post-Redemption media scrum, Khan discussed the Mistico situation, and while he didn't go into specifics, he did confirm that Mistico factored into Redemption. He also offered a small update on when fans could expect the lucha libre legend back.

"I had planned for Mistico to be involved in this show," Khan said. "And then, there was concern that he might have to be held back, and then we did end up holding him back. And I'm optimistic...hopefully Mistico can come back for Grand Slam Mexico. But he has been out of action since he was attacked at Arena Mexico. And then we were holding out hope he might be back. He wasn't."

Though Mistico has been hampered by injuries in 2026, including missing a several week stretch earlier in the spring, it's unclear whether the luchador is currently hobbled again or if the injury is part of an angle. As noted by Khan, Mistico hasn't competed since he was attacked by long-time rival Averno and his stablemates Euforia and Mephisto during CMLL's July 17 event in Arena Mexico. It is believed, though not confirmed, that the attack will lead to Mistico and Averno facing off in a mask vs. hair match at the CMLL Aniversario this September; despite their decades long rivalry, it would be the first time Mistco and Averno have ever faced off in a mask vs. hair contest.