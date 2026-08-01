RJ City Details His Move From WWE To AEW

He still might not have his "RJ City is All Elite" graphic, but RJ City has been a valuable employee for AEW over the last few years, both as an interviewer for the online program "Hey[EW!]" and as a member of AEW's creative team. But before that, City was in WWE, in a much lower scale role than in AEW. Discussing his past on "What Happened When," City revealed that he got his job with WWE during the pandemic due to WWE needing "people to talk from their computers."

The role led to City doing comedy videos and his own special, "WrestleMania: After Dark," before he and the digital department were let go. But no sooner did City find himself looking for work did he get himself an opportunity with AEW. and as city explains it, it's an opportunity that came from him revealing a pitch he had for WWE that he never got to use.

"I didn't know what I was going to do with myself, and I tweeted one of my pitches that never got picked up, which was me wanting to drive wrestlers on the road to WrestleMania," City said. "And an hour later, I got a DM from Tony Khan, who I'd never met, I'd never spoken to. But he knew my work. Not only my work, but like, my tweets. And he was quoting stuff that I had no recollection of me even saying. And he said 'If you're not with them, do you want to come and do that pitch and sit down interviews,' which unfortunately for everyone else became 'Hey [EW]!' So yeah."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription