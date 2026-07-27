FKA Mike Santana Explains Heartfelt Reason For New WWE Name

Former TNA World Champion Mike Santana, who will now go by Cruz Montana in "WWE NXT," he revealed on Monday, offered an explanation for his new ring name. WWE filed a trademark for the name last Friday, and Montana took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, ahead of Tuesday's edition of "NXT" to re-introduce himself and explain further.

"A name I put together as a tribute to honor my late father," Montana posted to X. "Who I've always made sure to keep as close as possible to my journey. Losing him 6 years ago, is what sent me on the spiral that I'd eventually rise from, to become the man you see today. And today, that man ADDICTED TO GREATNESS."

Montana posted two new photos of himself, seemingly from a backstage photoshoot in WWE, and tagged "NXT." Last week, the former TNA Champion made his presence known at the end of the show, following NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo's successful title defense against Naraku. Montana appeared from the crowd at the WWE Performance Center, and stared down D'Angelo, not saying a word.

CRUZ MONTANA A name I put together as a tribute to honor my late father. Who I've always made sure to keep as close as possible to my journey. Losing him 6 years ago, is what sent me on the spiral that I'd eventually rise from, to become the man you see today. And today, that... pic.twitter.com/idROguLV3W — Cruz MONTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) July 27, 2026

Fans were quick to note that "NXT" commentators Booker T and Vic Joseph did not mention Montana's now-former ring name. In the weeks prior, the commentators also did not mention the former ring name of Nikki Blackheart, now known as Reina Volcan in "NXT."

The now-former Santana lost the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth at TNA Slammiversary, all but cementing his move to "NXT" after weeks of speculation. The star performed under his former ring name in the brand numerous times, including challenging then-TNA Champion Trick Williams for the title last June.