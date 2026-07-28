Liv Morgan Hits Major Milestone As WWE Women's World Champion, Has Not Defended Title

Liv Morgan hit a major milestone in her reign as WWE Women's World Champion, despite not defending the title once since she won it back in April. Morgan has now officially held the championship for 100 days.

Morgan won the title from Stephanie Vaquer on night one of WWE WrestleMania 42 in a match that lasted just under seven minutes. She became a three-time Women's World Champion with a Codebreaker, followed by an ObLivion, and celebrated with Dominik Mysterio in the ring following her win. The champion celebrated the occasion on social media on Monday, when she took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a selfie of herself holding up the championship.

"Besos [Kisses] for 100 days as the greatest women's world champion of alllllllllllll time," Morgan posted alongside a kissy-face emoji. Many WWE fans in the comments, however, noted that Morgan has yet to defend the gold.

Besos for 100 days as the greatest women's world champion of alllllllllllll time 😘 pic.twitter.com/FQyJc2ygcv — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 27, 2026

Morgan's first defense will be on night one of WWE SummerSlam. She goes head-to-head against Queen of the Ring winner, IYO SKY. SKY defeated Morgan in the final round of the tournament, then immediately challenged her to the match at the "Biggest Party of the Summer."

She won the right to challenge Vaquer at WrestleMania after winning the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The star last held the title when she won the gold in May 2024, before dropping it shortly into the new year to Rhea Ripley. Morgan is also a four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez.