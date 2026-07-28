Stipulation Added To Danhausen Vs. Dominik Mysterio Match At WWE SummerSlam 2026

SummerSlam is just days away and updates are still being made to the card. Danhausen versus "Dirty Dominik" Mysterio was recently added to the card for "The Biggest Party of the Summer." But it's not just any match. During "WWE Raw," it was announced that the first-ever Human Monies on a Pole match would take place.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Danhausen defeated JD McDonagh with the help of the New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns. Danhausen has a briefcase of "human monies" that the Judgment Day wants back. Danhausen and Joe Hendry have joined forces against the Judgment Day. During Monday's episode, they had a concert in which they debuted their new ditty, "I Believe You Are Cursed." They were joined by Minihausens and the LA Clippers dance team. Boxer Ryan Garcia joined the dancers before getting in the ring and pretending to strum the guitar before breaking it across Hendry's back. McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio attack Danhausen until the Minihausens went after them. Mysterio landed a Frog Splash on Danhausen.

During a backstage segment, the Minihausens were being attended to by a doctor while Danhausen laid against a table in agony. Adam Pearce implored Danhausen to return the money. Danhausen responded "Never!" and then asked for a Human Monies on a Pole match. To "get this off my show," Pearce made it official. Danhausen vs. Mysterio was announced for Night Two of SummerSlam.