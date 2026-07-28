WWE's Tiffany Stratton Previews Hometown Match Against Jade Cargill At SummerSlam

Tiffany Stratton is confident of winning the vacant WWE Women's Championship when she faces off against Jade Cargill and three other stars at SummerSlam.

Rhea Ripley's world title, which she was forced to vacate due to injury, will be up for grabs this weekend. Stratton said during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" that her experience in ladder matches will hold her in good stead against Cargill.

"Oh, I am so excited. I'm pretty well-versed, I feel like, when it comes to stipulation matches, ladder matches, especially I had a ladder match back in NXT. I also had a ladder match at Money in the Bank, and that's where I became Miss Money in the Bank and that's kind of where my career took off, if you will. So, I'm super excited. I'm walking in very confident," she began. "I feel like me and Jade are kind of like wrestling soulmates almost. I feel like we have such good chemistry, and every time we get together, we have these banger matches, and I feel like people kind of don't expect it."

She dismissed criticism about them facing off too often, insisting that they always have good matches against each other. Stratton is confident she will win the title this weekend, emphasizing how she has the home crowd in Minnesota behind her.

"This is kind of my first big hometown moment. I feel like I've had one other match in Minnesota," she said. "So, to kind of have a full-circle moment, I feel like with not getting that US Championship [the last time she wrestled in Minnesota] but being there for the tournament, and now I'm walking in with the US Championship, getting the opportunity to fight for the WWE Women's Championship. It's such a surreal moment. And to have that in Minnesota, it's just perfect."

Stratton believes she will walk out of SummerSlam with two belts — the WWE Women's United States Championship and the WWE Women's Championship. She previously held the women's title when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase in 2025, which, incidentally, she lost to Cargill.