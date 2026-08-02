Former WWE Star Sheamus Offers Assessment Of Company's Next Big Stars

Former WWE star Sheamus has named a few stars that he thinks could be the next big stars in WWE.

Sheamus recently spoke for the first time since his exit on "Adam's Apple," where he was asked about the wrestlers he believes have a bright future. Unsurprisingly, the Irish star named Oba Femi and Trick Williams — both of whom were promoted to the main roster from "WWE NXT" earlier this year — as wrestlers he rates highly.

"I mean, obviously Oba. I never got a chance to go with him. He's, you know, come out of the gate swinging hard and definitely my type of opponent. I'm trying to think from the perspective of anyone else that's not obvious, because Oba seems like an obvious choice now. Trick is doing well," he said.

The former WWE Champion also named another star that he wished he could've wrestled in WWE, who has gone under the radar in recent months, Ilja Dragunov, as one of the bright sparks in WWE.

"Ilja Dragunov was another guy I wanted to wrestle. He's just a lunatic. He's the same as me. He just wants to go out there and put the best fight he possibly can on. So Ilja is another one I never got a chance to dance with, but if he gets a good opportunity again, Ilja will be a big, big hit as well," added Sheamus.

Sheamus has featured in the same ring as Dragunov once, which came in a triple threat match that also included Drew McIntyre but never got to face him one-on-one. Dragunov has been absent from WWE television in recent months, and a report from the end of June noted that he could be featured again soon.