Tiffany Stratton Says She Has Grown To Love This WWE Star Over Time

Tiffany Stratton has opened up about her friendship with Chelsea Green and how it has blossomed despite getting off on the wrong foot.

Stratton and Green weren't the best of friends, with the former initially suspicious of her now-friend before the two mended fences and formed a tag team. The two have shared many comedic segments on "WWE SmackDown" over the last few weeks, and in an interview with "Good Karma Wrestling," Stratton praised her new friend.

"I love working with Chelsea Green. She is somebody that makes the most out of any segment, any match, any segment. She's going to make her TV time worthwhile. Yeah, I love being paired with Chelsea. I think there was a little bit of hesitation there because I felt like, for the past year, it kind of felt like she would kick me when I was down," Stratton said. "She wasn't really ever wanting to be my friend, you know, and then all of a sudden she wants to be besties with me. So, I was a little hesitant at first, and I think now she's kind of won me over a little bit. I'm kind of coming around. I really enjoy being with her, working with her, talking with her. Very, very interesting person."

Green has sent Stratton messages of encouragement before title matches, and more recently, she helped the Women's United States Champion retain her title against Jade Cargill at Night of Champions by evening the odds and keeping Cargill's allies at bay.

The two friends will have to put their friendship aside at SummerSlam as they compete for the vacant WWE Women's Championship alongside Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and either Lash Legend or Giulia.