Mick Foley Explains 'Slight Misunderstanding' In AEW Redemption Backstage Segment

This past weekend at AEW Redemption, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley interviewed the Divine Dominion backstage, with Megan Bayne and Lena Kross asking "The Hardcore Legend" to bow down to them. However, in addition to the complying with their request, he began barking and saying "bow wow" while Bayne and Kross watched in silence. The segment left some fans confused, with Foley receiving backlash online after the show. On Monday, the 61-year-old addressed the criticism, explaining that he misheard Bayne and Kross during the interview.

"A SLIGHT MISUNDERSTANDING! #DivineDominion told me to Bow DOWN, not BOW WOW! My bad @themeganbayne @lena_kross – my new favorite tag team!"

After finishing up with WWE, Foley joined AEW earlier this year as an interviewer, but has stated that he views his role with the company as a "swiss army knife," as he could also see himself as a manager.

Foley's bizarre backstage interview with the Divine Dominion wasn't the only segment labeled awkward by fans within last few days, with Danhuasen and Joe Hendry's concert on "WWE Raw" last night also receiving the same type of backlash as Foley's segment at Redemption.