WWE HOFer JBL Muses On Vince McMahon's Place In WWE/TKO Post-Lawsuit

With the Janel Grant lawsuit now going to arbitration and out of the public eye, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is seemingly in the clear of most of his legal issues. And though the accusations of sex trafficking and abuse remain over his head, some are wondering if the road is now clear for McMahon to return to the public eye, and maybe even find himself in a role back with WWE. It's something that WWE Hall of Famer JBL would like to see, though he's unsure how feasible it is.

On the latest "Something to Wrestle," JBL discussed the end of the lawsuit, including his surprise at how long it took McMahon to settle. In regards to McMahon's return, JBL likes the idea, but was conflicted on whether it could happen. On the one hand, JBL noted TKO was sensitive to controversy, citing Nino Hamburguesa's firing from AAA as a sign they come down hard. On the other hand, he noted all the TKO/WWE higher ups were fond of McMahon, and that could be a way for McMahon to return.

"Those guys think very highly of him," JBL said. "Vince is the one that brokered this deal, this $9.3 billion deal that he made that he retained control of...a lot of these guys are his guys. Ari Emanuel is one of his guys. Nick Khan is one of his guys. Triple H is his son-in-law.

"I hope he does something. Can you imagine the reaction when he comes back? Now it depends on the city you're in. Some places are going to go nuts and go crazy cheering for him, some places will probably boo him out of the building. I have no idea. As Vince would say, let the fans do what they want. I would love to see him come back and do something, [but] I don't know if that's the case or not."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription