Janel Grant Lawsuit Against WWE & Vince McMahon Officially Ordered Closed

The lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE has officially been ordered closed, it was confirmed Monday. Grant filed the civil lawsuit in January 2024, which accused McMahon of sex trafficking while he was still WWE's Chief Executive.

According to PWInsider, as well as Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Judge Sarah F. Russel, of the US District Court of Connecticut, ordered all pending motions as "moot" and ordered the case closed after all involved parties filed a stipulation of dismissal last week. All parties filed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Grant can't refile a suit against McMahon.

The judge's approval on Monday was more of a formality, due to the agreement between all parties. The case will now head to private arbitration, something Grant, McMahon, and WWE first moved toward via joint motion in mid-June.

It was revealed back in 2022 that McMahon was being investigated by the WWE board of directors, following a Wall Street Journal report that alleged he was making millions of dollars in "hush money" payments to Grant and other women to cover up his relationships with them. The WSJ report would lead to McMahon's initial retirement, then return to the board of directors in January 2023. McMahon would resign from WWE officially in January 2024, following WWE's merger with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings, days after Grant filed her initial civil lawsuit in 2024.

McMahon's legal woes aren't over despite this case being dismissed, however, as a case filed in Maryland by former WWE "ring boys" alleging sexual abuse endured in the company is ongoing against McMahon and his wife, Linda, as well as WWE. The case between WWE shareholders and company executives, including McMahon, was recently canceled just as it was set to go to trial, as both sides reportedly came to an agreement toward a settlement.