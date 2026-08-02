Scott D'Amore Looks Back On Being Fired From TNA In 2024

Former TNA President Scott D'Amore was let go from the company back in 2024, and after a brief break away from the professional wrestling scene, came back strong with his relaunch of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. D'Amore sat down on "The Ariel Helwani Show" to talk about his career, which has spanned over three decades, beginning as an in-ring performer, and he addressed his departure from TNA.

He said that the head of Anthem Sports, the owner of TNA, Leonard Asper, wanted to speak with him before his final stretch of shows, which began at Hard to Kill in Las Vegas, which is when he knew he was done. He went through with the pay-per-view and following shows, and explained how proud of them he was.

"That Hard to Kill pay-per-view, thought that was amazing," he said. "The next night, we did the first two television episodes of TNA, and that had that Will Ospreay, Josh Alexander match, which I thought was such a huge match for TNA and wrestling in general. Then we had [Kazuchika] Okada, which was a big thing to me was finally putting to rest this Okada-TNA thing, which I was never a part of, but had lingered."

He spoke about the promo he cut on television celebrating TNA's return following Hard to Kill, and said Tommy Dreamer encouraged him to go out there. D'Amore explained the tears in his eyes as he spoke were part him talking about TNA and what professional wrestling meant to him, and part grieving the fact he was finishing up in TNA.