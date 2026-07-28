Backstage Details On Triple H Involvement In Brock Lesnar-Oba Femi Segment On WWE Raw

The go-home edition of "WWE Raw" ahead of WWE SummerSlam this weekend opened with a weigh-in segment before "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar takes on "The Ruler" Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match on night one of the event. Before the show on Monday, it was revealed the weigh-in would be moderated by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Triple H didn't say much while inside of the ring, which was surrounded by the structure, during the segment, leaving the talking to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, Paul Heyman, and the competitors themselves, but according to PWInsider Elite, he was "very much" in control of what went on.

The outlet reported that Levesque was very involved, including calling audibles in the ring when it came to Femi's physical spots involving "security." Femi hit one, after a bit of difficulty, with a Fall From Grace powerbomb and threw around the others. PWIE also noted that the weigh-in was scheduled to take place later in the show, at one point, but was moved to the opening segment.

Femi and Lesnar did not get physical with one another in the segment. After Femi weighed in at 302 pounds, Pearce introduced Heyman and Lesnar. Lesnar ushered the security officers that came down to the ring with him into the cell, before locking it behind them, making sure he was on the outside, looking in at Femi. Heyman revealed that "The Beast" weighed in backstage at 303 pounds.

Lesnar told Femi he would see him at SummerSlam. "The Ruler" cut a promo on his opponent, telling him that Lesnar would be locked in there in the cell with him come Saturday, not the other way around.