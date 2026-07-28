Nick Jackson Provides Health Update After Getting His 'Bell Rung' At AEW Redemption

It was largely a good night for The Young Bucks at AEW Redemption, as the duo prevailed over Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley after the latter two were unable to agree on an approach of attack. That disagreement largely came about after a head collision between Ospreay and Nick Jackson led to the latter dealing with a head injury the whole match, something Moxley wanted to exploit and Ospreay didn't. In the latest "Being the Elite" filmed after the match, Jackson gave an update, revealing he was just knocked loopy and wasn't seriously injured.

"So I feel pretty good now, now that it's been, what, two hours?" Jackson said. "I went to the trainer's room, of course, obviously. I had to take multiple concussion tests, and I passed, so that's good. They said I definitely had my bell rung. But I had a lot of dizziness."

Jackson and his brother, Matt, then revealed that Jackson had been dealing with a neck related injury that he suffered last month at Forbidden Door, when he and his brother prevailed over Mistico and Mascara Dorada and Shingo Takagi and Titan in a three-way tag team match. Though he had been able to work through it, Jackson admitted that injury had taken his toll on him.

"That was not a concussion or anything, it was considered a whiplash injury," Jackson said. "Ever since then though, I've had these weird effects, where I feel a bit foggy...because of the neck. I didn't have any vision issues or anything like that, but today it felt very similar to what I was experiencing last month. But now I feel a lot better."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Being the Elite" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription