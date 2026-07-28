Matt Cardona Discusses 'Mind F***' WWE Return

The seeds for Matt Cardona's full-time WWE return were initially planted in September 2025 as he invaded the "WWE NXT" brand as a TNA Wrestling representative. The following month, he resurfaced once more to face "NXT" star Josh Briggs, with an appearance in WWE's "The Last Time Is Now" tournament then following in November. Come January 2026, WWE finally welcomed the former Zack Ryder back as an official member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster.

According to Cardona, this series of events remains a total "mindf***" to him. "It was such a whirlwind of things," Cardona told "Insight With Chris Van Vliet. "... I'm doing TNA, but I'm not signed to TNA. I'm asked if I want to participate in the NXT invasion, go invade NXT. I'm like, well, if they think I really work for TNA. I went there and I got paid, right? But I didn't have a contract. I'm like, I'll sneak my way in here. So I did the invasion, which led to a match with Josh Briggs. I said, all right, that's cool. I texted Triple H, 'Thank you for the opportunity.' He texted back. It was all good."

Following his "NXT" outings, Cardona noted that his wife and active "SmackDown" star Chelsea Green put him in contact with WWE President Nick Khan. From there, a call with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was held, during which Cardona explicitly expressed his interest in returning to WWE on a full-time schedule.

No offer for Cardona to do so emerged from this particular meeting, though it wasn't too long after that Levesque reached out with a proposal for him to make another appearance.